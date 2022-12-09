Piers Morgan is trying to shut down any sort of rumors that he 'fancied' Meghan Markle at one point in time.

The 57-year-old talk show host took to Twitter on Friday and addressed the rumors by posting raunchy photos of his wife, Celia Walden.

"All the trolls raging that I only criticise Meghan Markle because I ‘fancied’ her & then got upset when she ghosted me," Morgan wrote.

For years, Morgan has launched verbal attacks on Meghan on social media and his show Piers Morgan Uncensored and at his former co-host gig Good Morning Britain.

Notoriously, Morgan stormed off GMB and subsequently left his co-hosting duties after getting into an argument about Meghan regarding her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Have reminded me that I forgot to publicly wish my wife Celia a happy birthday yesterday," Morgan wrote on Twitter. "(And yes, she knows she lucked out…)"



Morgan attached three risqué photos of his wife.

Morgan and Meghan were reportedly friends prior to her relationship with Prince Harry.

After Meghan began dating Prince Harry, Morgan accused the Duchess of Sussex of "ghosting" him, cutting him off, and thus being a social climber.

People circulated rumors online that Morgan was angry Meghan did not fancy him in return which led to him publicly critiquing the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan's defensive tweet seems to be his way of proving to the public that he could never fancy another woman being married to Walden.

However, many found the photos to be a bit cringy.

Some accused Morgan of "objectifying" his wife.



Most recently, Morgan has attacked Meghan and Prince Harry's new documentary on Netflix called Meghan & Harry calling Meghan "Princess Pinocchio" and more.

