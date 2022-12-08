The first instalment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive new Netflix series was released - and to no one's surprise, Piers Morgan isn't a fan.

The outspoken broadcaster has given his verdict, branding the documentary "worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

In the six-part series, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provide a glimpse into a high-profile relationship and explore the reasons they decided to step down as senior members of the royal family back in 2020.

"Being a part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media," Prince Harry said in the documentary, where the couple's negative media coverage is also discussed.

Piers Morgan is one of Harry and Meghan's fiercest critics, who infamously stormed off the Good Morning Britain set over an argument with colleague Alex Beresford regarding the couple's candid Oprah interview.

While comments he made questioning the validity of Meghan's mental health breakdown claims prompted more than 57,121 Ofcom complaints - which he was eventually cleared of by the regulator.

Now, Morgan has weighed in with his thoughts on the Netflix documentary, comparing it to a popular reality TV show.

"This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix" he tweeted.

(Though it's worth noting that Morgan has also criticised Kim Kardashian over the years too).

Looks like Morgan would rather watch "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" than Prince Harry and Meghan's new documentary Twitter/piersmorgan

The tweets didn't stop there as he continued to give his opinion on the first three episodes.

"God, they're so boring," he wrote.

Morgan called Prince Harry and Meghan as "so boring" on Twitter Twitter/piersmorgan





In another tweet, he was unhappy at how Britain was being branded as "racist,"

"Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country. Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed," he wrote.

The broadcaster did not like how the UK was being portrayed in the documentary Twitter/piersmorgan

The criticisms kept flowing in from Morgan who claims Meghan "binned off her own family for the likes of George Clooney, Oprah & David Beckham."



He then responded to Prince Harry's criticism of the media noted by noting how the couple were paid £90m by Netflix for a series of collaborative projects - or in Morgan's words, "to hand over photos & create a story."

Sarcastically branding Meghan as "Ms Compassion," the broadcaster accused her of "trashing her own father," Thomas Markle, who he has previously interviewed on Good Morning Britainabout his fractured relationship with his daughter after it was revealed he was selling staged pictures of himself to tabloids in the run-up to the royal wedding.





Morgan is known for his sharing his opinions, and didn't hold back when watching Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series Twitter/piersmorgan

Morgan also gave his reaction to Prince Harry's comment about how Meghan "doesn't have a father."



"Wow. Shocking thing for Harry to say about Thomas Markle, the man he has never met. She does have a father, and he brought her up on his own for years. Where is that in the documentary?" he tweeted.





Morgan was shocked at Prince Harry's comments about Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Twitter/piersmorgan

Given that this is only the first instalment of the series, with the second instalment (another three episodes) set to be released on December 15, there's no doubt Morgan's commentary will continue.

Harry & Meghan is available to stream now on Netflix.



