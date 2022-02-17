There was nearly another classic Richard Madeley moment to add to the archive, after the presenter admitted that he almost ruined daughter Choe’s surprise pregnancy announcement weeks before the public knew.

It comes after Chloe and retired rugby star husband James Haskell announced that they’re expecting their first child earlier this week.

Haskell confirmed the news on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday during a live interview, before posting her 12-week baby scan on social media.

Madeley spoke about the “really lovely messages” his family had received after the announcement while hosting the programme.

However, he also admitted that came dangerously close to giving the game away early on in the pregnancy.

Co-host Charlotte Hawkins said that Chloe had “done a good job of disguising the bump” in the buildup to the announcement on social media, and she also suggested that “nobody’s known it was coming at all”.

Madeley then went on to say that he walked in on his daughter while she was doing a live podcast recording and almost blurted out the news way before it was public knowledge.

“Well I nearly gave it away,” he admitted. “When she was about two-and-a-half months pregnant, she was doing a podcast at home, she’d come home for a couple of days.

“She was doing a podcast, and I didn’t know, and I walked in, and she said, ‘Dad, I’m just doing something here,’ and I didn’t know we were live.

I said, ‘Oh, is it your hormones?’”

The 65-year-old said that some people had guessed that Chloe and James, who have been married since 2018 were expecting a baby after hearing his comments.

He nearly put his foot in it then, but thankfully it didn’t stop the news coming as a surprise to most people.

