Grimes has once again taken aim at the ventures of her ex-partner Elon Musk — this time slamming his social media platform, X/Twitter, as "poison" and "a prison".

Musk famously acquired Twitter in 2022 in a staggering $44 billion deal, later rebranding it as X in a move that shocked users and industry insiders alike.

The Canadian musician returned to the platform on 7 July for the first time since mid-June, initially to express her excitement about collaborating with English drum and bass artist Sub Focus.

But it was a follow-up tweet that truly caught attention.

“Ok I've basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly abundantly and profoundly clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning,” she wrote.

Getty Images

The post has since racked up nearly a million views and sparked a flurry of debate online.

One user replied: "There’s a lot of great people on here too tho. It becomes what you focus on."

Another commented: "I went camping over the weekend without internet and boy does this feel accurate."

A third added: "It has positives too. Just really important to understand how dangerous it is for your brain and apply self control to not let it destroy you."

Grimes — real name Claire Boucher — shares three children with Musk: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out against Musk's decisions either.

Back in February, when the Tesla boss brought their son X Æ A-Xii to the White House, Grimes criticised the move on X, writing: "[My son] should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

Whether her latest critique will prompt a response from Musk remains to be seen — but for now, Grimes seems to be making it clear she wants little to do with the digital empire her ex built.

You should also read...





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.