Ricky Gervais has said he is going to “try and get cancelled” with his new comedy show – and a lot of people online seem ok with it.

The comedian spoke ahead of the release of new stand-up set Armageddon, revealing he is treating it like his last one ever.

The comedian is no stranger to controversy, after making transphobic “jokes” about Caitlyn Jenner in his previous shows, but he’s looking to take things to new levels in Armageddon.

Gervais told The Mirror: “I’m treating it like it’s my last one ever. It won’t be, but I want to put everything into it. I want to try and get cancelled. No, I just want to go all out there.”

The comedian is preparing for new special Armageddon Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“[Armageddon] is about the end of the world and how we’re going to destroy ourselves for lots of reasons, whether it’s media stupidity or the actual end of the world.”

Social media users reacted to the comments online – and some didn’t seem too opposed to the idea of Gervais getting his wish.





It comes after Gervais waded into the debate on 'cancel culture' last year, decrying it as a "weird sort of fascism".

The comedian discussed "outrage mobs" and "woke people" with Kevin O'Sullivan on talkRadio, saying: “There's this new sort of fascism of people thinking they know what you can say and what you can't, and it's a really weird thing.

The comedian is no stranger to controversy Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM





“There's this new trendy myth that people who want free speech want to say awful things all the time. It just isn't true, it protects everyone.”

Meanwhile, Gervais recently lambasted Boris Johnson and the Tory government over their alleged Covid rule-breaking shenanigans in the wake of the party gate scandal.

The third season of the comedian’s sitcom After Life was released on Netflix in January.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.