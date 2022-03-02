Fashion and beauty mogul Rihanna clapped back at a fan who claimed she was late to the Dior Autumn-Winter 2022 at Paris Fashion Week.

In a video uploaded by Twitter account @fentibetter, you see the star, sporting a sheer black naked dress with her baby bump on display walking through a crowd of flashing cameras.

Then all of a sudden, you hear someone say, "you're late," which prompted the "Umbrella" artist to turn around and look in the direction of whoever said that and respond with "no s***" as she kept on walking.

People in the comments found the situation comical while sending their praises to Rihanna.

"In true Caribbean fashion, nothing but love for our island queen," one wrote.

"‘NO S***.’ has never sounded this proverbial," another added.

A third wrote: "You’re late” “No s***” I love her with my whole entire soul."

Someone else jokingly wrote: "MISS MAAM ENDED THAT GIRL WITH TWO WORDS."

This wouldn't be the first time the mogul shut someone down and was unapologetically herself.

In 2014, she seemingly didn't have time for a reporter who believed she wanted a new boyfriend. It was at the launch of her perfume called "Rogue Man" when she asked what qualities she was looking for in the "next man."

"I'm not looking for a man. Let's start there," she said.

And in August 2020, she received praise from people on Twitter after posting photos in front of a fully graffitied car roof with the words “F*** on it in bold black letters.

At the end of January, Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky announced via a series of photos ( snapped by Diggzy) that they are pregnant. The photos featured the parents-to-be on the streets of Harlem.

