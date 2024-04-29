Russell Brand announces major life change following past allegations

Russell Brand has announced his "opportunity to die and be reborn" through baptism to "leave the past behind."

On Friday (26 April), Brand told his 4 million followers that he'll be taking "the plunge".

"What’s been explained to me is, it’s an opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name," he explained.

"Like it says in Galatians: that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person," he added, calling the prospect of baptism "so inviting and beautiful."

Brand continued: "People are cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it’s obvious.

"As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we’ve all known all of our lives, within us and around us.

"And for me it’s very exciting."

He went on to claim he was considering doing it in the River Thames, but concerns of being baptised "in toxoplasmosis and E. coli" concerned him.

"I may be leaving behind my sins but I might be picking up some serious viruses," Brand said.



His post was flooded with supportive comments, including from singer Nicole Scherzinger who wrote: "Amen! So awesome you are doing this! Jesus is the way! You will be reborn, renewed and cleansed! Maybe just don’t do it in the Thames. Praying for you"

Another wrote: "So excited for you Russell! I’m praying you have more encounters with Jesus than ever before! The old man is dead, and now new life is here for you!"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "Congratulations!! Best thing I ever did, changed my life, and never looked back."

It comes after Brand made headlines last year with assault allegations against him as part of a joint investigation from Channel 4 Dispatches programme, The Times, and Sunday Times.

Brand strongly denied all accusations of his alleged behaviour between 2006 and 2013, and recently told Tucker Carlson it was "very, very hurtful."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.