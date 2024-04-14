Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s SNL monologue is being dubbed ‘one of the best’

Barbie star Ryan Gosling helmed Saturday Night Liveagain this week, as he gears up to promote his next film since the acclaimed Greta Gerwig movie from 2023 in the form of The Fall Guy – but it seems he wasn’t ready to let go of his time playing the love interest of the popular children’s toy just yet.

Giving his latest SNL monologue seven years after his last one, Gosling insisted he wasn’t “going to make any jokes about Ken” during the programme because him and the character “had to break up”.

“We went too deep,” he said, which is understandable as the track 'I’m Just Ken' from Barbie received widespread acclaim – being covered by Matt Hancock on TikTok (we wish we were joking) and performed at this year’s Oscars, to the delight of fans.

However, explaining he was moving on from the role, Gosling acknowledged: “When you play a character that hard, that long, just letting go, just feels like a breakup. And for processing a breakup, there’s only one thing that can help, the music of the great Taylor Swift.”

Cue the La La Land star performing a parody of the pop superstar’s track 'All Too Well' (though not the 10-minute version released in 2021, we hasten to add), in which he sings: “If I said that I was doing fine / You know I’d be lying / Because I was just Ken / But now I’m just Ryan.”

His singing is soon cut short though when his The Fall Guy co-star and Oppenheimer actress Emily Blunt shows up to tell Gosling he has to “move on” because “Ken is dead”.

Except her intervention doesn’t last long, as Gosling points out she was a part of last year’s “Barbenheimer” phenomenon – she played Kitty, the wife to Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer - and asks, “don’t you ever miss it?”

To which she chips in: “Father of the atom bomb / And a bottle of Jack / I used to be the alcoholic wife / Of a dude in the hat.”

Naturally, the combination of Barbenheimer and Swift has set social media ablaze:

Never change, Ryan.

