Ryan Reynolds admits that he 'blacked out' during Wrexham's promotion celebrations

Fresh after seeing their side Wrexham promoted back to the English Football League on Saturday, Ryan Reynolds has shared the emotional moment he and co-owner Rob McElhenney 'blacked out' in the post-match celebrations.

The Welsh club secured promotion to League Two on Saturday night following a 3-1 win at the Racecourse Ground over Boreham Wood, despite being 1-0 inside the first minute.

It was the culmination of a two-year journey for the Hollywood duo, who took over the club in 2020 and narrowly missed out on promotion in the first season in charge.

Now The Red Dragons are back in League Two for the first time since 2008 and a renewed focus has been propelled upon the club thanks to their famous owners who have gone through the emotional wringer in their short time in charge.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After the final whistle was blown on Saturday and promotion was confirmed, fellow actor Paul Rudd who was in attendance at the match filmed the intimate moment Reynolds and McElhenney realised what had happened and emotionally broke down.

Sharing the moment on social media, Reynolds wrote: "Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it."

Thankfully the pair didn't black out for too long and were soon on the pitch celebrating with the players as they lifted the National League trophy.

After the match, Reynolds added: “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing.

“This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you.”

Wrexham have one game left of the season, away at Torquay United but planning for next season will likely already have begun, well maybe after the hangovers have worn off.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.