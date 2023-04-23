Ryan Reynolds’ gushing Wrexham tribute is enough to make anyone love football

It’s the Hollywood ending everyone was hoping for: Wrexham has made it into the football league.

The Welsh club has become a darling of the international “soccer” world ever since its unlikely purchase by a couple of movie stars back in 202. And now it’s earned its stripes by securing promotion from the National League.

Co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were among a 10,162 crowd watching the side secure the title on Saturday by beating Boreham Wood 3-1.

On Sunday morning, after a night of partying, Reynolds shared a heartwarming tribute to his pet project-turned-true love.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing,” he wrote.

“This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you.”

The Deadpool star and McElhenney, who co-wrote It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, were joined by fellow actor Paul Rudd in their executive seating area as they celebrated the stunning achievement before the pair ran onto the pitch to hug the players and clutch the trophy.

Reynolds told BT Sport: “I’m not sure I can actually process what happened tonight, I’m still a little speechless.

“One thing that’s running through my head over and over again is [how] people said at the beginning, 'Why Wrexham, why Wrexham?’ This is exactly why Wrexham. What’s happening right now is why.”

There was some speculation as to just how excited the superstar got, however, after an ominous stain was spotted on his trousers...

Still, it’s safe to say all members of the crowd were peeing themselves with excitement (figuratively, at least). As McElhenney pointed out: “I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that’s what’s most important to us.

“I think this is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration and for us to be welcomed into their community and to be welcomed into this experience has been the honour of my life.”

Wrexham’s story really is straight out of a movie script.

The club lurched towards relegation and bankruptcy after enjoying golden days on the pitch, both at home and abroad, during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

The Red Dragons were relegated from the Football League in 2008 and in 2011 an unpaid tax bill of £200,000 led to a winding-up petition.

Until Reynolds and McElhenney breathed new life into the club, Wrexham were drifting at the wrong end of the National League and finished 19th in the 2019-20 season.

Following their emotional win, Manager Phil Parkinson said: “People know we’ve been 15 years outside the league and the journey the club has been on in that time. It has been torturous at times with the club nearly going out of business.

“But what the owners have done, the positivity in the town about the football club, and how people have galvanised that has been very special."

He continued: “It’s right up there with one of my best nights as a manager.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.