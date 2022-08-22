Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood actor and co-owner of Wrexham football club, has joked with a fan of the Welsh club about him "breaching a restraining order."

The 45-year-old Canadian, best known for his roles in Deadpool, Detective Pikachu and Red Notice, purchased the non-league side along with It's Always Sunny in Philadephia star Rob McElhenney in November 2020 with a Disney+ documentary, Welcome to Wrexham, set to be released on August 24th about their first season at the helm.

The club didn't manage to secure promotion to League Two at the first time of asking but that hasn't deterred Reynolds or McElhenney from continuing to make the journey to Wales to cheer on their side.

Indeed they were both in attendance at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday to see The Dragons comprehensively beat Maidstone United 5-0.

Don't let it be said that Reynolds is just doing this for a bit of publicity and to make a documentary. The actor is clearly having the time of his life in the role and always finds time to interact with fans of the club on Twitter.

At the weekend, fan Rhys Davies took a picture of his partner Vicky, with Reynolds posing above from the director's box at the stadium. Davies wrote: "I think @VanCityReynolds in breach of the restraining order. No - apparently it works the other way around."

Never missing a beat to have a bit of fun, Reynolds clapped back: "She started it."

Elsewhere, Reynolds was reportedly called a "c**t" when he attended his first match back in January. Speaking to The Times, actor and comedian Humphrey Ker, who was with the pair at the match, which was against Maidenhead, said that he had to tell them that “that no matter how successful the team is, someone will come up to them and call them a c**t”.

Ker continued: "The first game they attended at Maidenhead they received abuse, and I think they actually enjoyed it."

