Sabrina Carpenter accused of stealing magazine photo for her album cover

Sabrina Carpenter recently announced her new album Short N' Sweet but has since been accused of copying a French magazine for her album artwork.

In a post on her social media accounts, the 'Espresso' singer revealed her sixth studio album will be released later this summer on August 23 and wrote: "this project is quite special to me and i hope it’ll be something special to you too."

As part of the big news, Carpenter also shared the album cover art of the 25-year-old looking over her shoulder with a lipstick kiss stain with a royal blue-coloured background.





But social media users quickly pointed out that the artwork closely resembles a Cosmopolitan France cover from 2015 which features French model Tiffany Collier similarly posing behind a royal blue backdrop while looking over her shoulder with a lipstick kiss stain.







Collier posted the image to her Instagram back in 2018 with the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day,” and also tagged photographer Bruno Juminer who snapped the photo.

Since Carpenter shared her album cover, some have gone to Collier's old post to comment on how alike the two images are.

Meanwhile, people have been discussing the topic on X, formerly Twitter where there have been varying opinions.

On the one hand, users accused the singer of not being original with her album artwork.

















While on the other hand, some fans defended Carpenter's artwork by noting how many other artists reference other images, aesthetics, ideas and work in their album cover art.





At the time of writing, Carpenter has not responded to the copying allegations.

Elsewhere, Carpenter has spent five weeks at the top of the UK charts with her single 'Espresso', while she hinted to fans in her album announcement to "keep an eye out" for a "surprise coming for you on thursday night."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.