Sabrina Carpenter is the niece of the woman who voices Bart Simpson

Sabrina Carpenter is on course to secure her first UK number-one single with her song 'Espresso', and knocking Taylor Swift off the top spot.

It's been quite a time for the 24-year-old, who was the support act on the international leg of Swift's sold-out Eras Tour, recently performed at Coachella and is rumoured to be dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan. But there's one fun fact that people may not be familiar with (and would make a great pub quiz question)...

Like her pop star predecessors such as Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, Carpenter was also a Disney star and was the lead in the comedy series Girl Meets World.

In between this, there was also speculation that Carpenter was the "blonde girl" Olivia Rodrigo was singing about in her 2021 hit song 'Drivers License'.

However, there's one fact about Carpenter that people have been shocked to learn, and it's all to do with a family connection to the popular TV show The Simpsons.

It turns out that Carpenter's aunt is voice actor Nancy Cartwright.

If the name doesn't ring a bell, there's no doubt you'll still be familiar with her work as Cartwright is the voice of Bart Simpson.

This celebrity connection has blown people's minds on social media, here's what everyone had to say.

















Other work of Cartwright's includes Chuckie in the Rugrats franchise in 2002, and for Disney she voiced Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Little Mermaid TV series and the Lilo & Stitch spin-off Leroy & Stitch.

She joined the Church of Scientology in 1991 and has been a prominent member ever since. Cartwright also wrote an autobiography titled My Life As A 10-Year-Old Boy in 2000 which details her career which includes voicing Bart Simpson.

