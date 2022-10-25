Snoop Dogg's professional "joint roller," said the rapper smokes close to 150 cannabis blunts daily.

Snoop, who lives in California, where recreational cannabis is legal, has employed a full-time joint roller since 2016.

On Tuesday's (25 October) episode of the Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, the employee, known as Renegade, revealed she rolled over 450,000 joints for the Who Am I (What's My Name) artist during that time.

"I calculate it at over 450,000. I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints," Renegade told radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie "O" Henderson.

Sandilands said he spent time with Snoop in California on one occasion, who told him that he learned to roll joints from the late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

"He said, 'I'm going to teach you something Tupac taught me,' and he showed me how to roll a blunt," Sandilands said.

With the amount of cannabis being rolled, Snoop seems to compensate well for the job.

As the state of the economy saw petrol and gas prices at extremely high prices, with many people struggling to make ends meet, Snoop increased his blunt roller's pay as a result.

In a tweet from June of this year, the rapper responded to a post by Uberfacts that shared that his full-time blunt roller earns between $40,000 and $50,000 per year.

But the rapper said their salary had gone up from that price.

"Inflation. Their salary went up!!" he tweeted.

The rapper first revealed he employs a full-time blunt roller in an appearance on theHoward Stern Show in 2019 alongside fellow pot enthusiast Seth Rogan.

Snoop was asked why he required a blunt roller, to which he simply replied: "I don't have time."

He also said that his roller's timing was "impeccable," with an intuition for appearing with a blunt at the right moment.

