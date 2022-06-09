The cost of living crisis and rising inflation have hit everyone and nobody is immune from the effects - even rapper Snoop Dogg and his staff.

It seems the rapper is a very considerate employer as he recently revealed he has raised the salary of his blunt roller.

The rapper is well known for his love of recreational marijuana and in 2019 made headlines after hiring someone to roll blunts for him.

Now, Snoop Dogg has raised the salary of his blunt roller due to the state of the economy that has seen petrol and gas prices at an eye-watering high and many people struggling with bills.

In a tweet, the rapper responded to a post by Uberfacts stating Snoop’s full-time blunt roller earns between $40,000 and $50,000 per year.

Snoop Dogg wrote back to clarify that the salary had gone up. He wrote: “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Author Scott Adams joked: “Great, now my blunt roller will see this and demand a raise.”

Another said: “Snoop gets it. If you’re not getting a salary increase that’s at least equal to inflation, you’re losing money.”

Someone else suggested: “Make Snoop Labor Secretary.”

The rapper first revealed he employs a full-time blunt roller in an appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

He confirmed: “That’s his J-O-B – his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘what do you do?’ I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

The rapper joked: “That m*********** is like Lurch from the ‘Addams Family.’ ‘You rang.'"

