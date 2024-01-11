Sofia Vergara praised for her response to reporter who mocked her accent

Sofia Vergara shut down a reporter after he seemingly tried to mock her accent.

The award-winning actress sat down with Pablo Motos earlier this week on the Spanish talk show El Hormiguero. During the conversation, the host asked about Vergara's time playing Gloria Pritchett on Modern Family from 2009 to 2020.

Mid-way through the chat, Motos asked her "How do you say Modern Family?"

Vergara hilariously hit back: "I say it wrong? Oh, because you speak better English than me? Ah."

It was then she turned away from the presenter with a disappointed look.

"How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States," she asked, before adding: "How many times did they nominate you at the Golden Globes?"

Vergara's response was seemingly in a light-hearted manner, with many fans flocking to X/Twitter to praise her quick wit.

"The way to subtly humiliate him without losing humour, it's about time," one person wrote in response to the viral clip.

Another added: "Finally, one that was planted. Great Sofia Vergara."

Vergara is set to hit screens as Griselda Blanco in Griselda, a Netflix drama about the Colombian drug lord.

Speaking about the role, she told Entertainment Tonight: "There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was as a drug lord and, of course, as a woman, as a mother. She was someone who did whatever it took to protect her family."



She continued: "I really wanted to explore that from the point of view of, you know, of her being one of the only women in history to have gone as far as she did."

