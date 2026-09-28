Sombr’s Harley Davidson VMAs jacket carries more significance than you think

We love a hidden detail when it comes to major fashion moments, and Sombr's unassuming leather jacket at the VMAs may have just trumped everything we saw on the red carpet.

Shortly after donning a slightly-more overstated 'sex' belt for the cameras, the 21-year-old took to the stage alongside Raye, Teddy Swims, and Adam Lambert for a medley tribute to George Michael.

In honour of the singer, who died a decade ago in December, Raye sang 'Knew You Were Waiting,' Teddy Swims belted 'Careless Whisper,' and Adam Lambert finished off with 'Freedom 90', while Sombr, who was nominated for a number of gongs, performed 'Father Figure' and 'Faith'.

However, it wasn't just his vocals that captured attention - but rather, the leather jacket he was wearing.

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The oversized Harley Davidson number, complete with studs, pins, and a chainmail back, was once owned and worn by Michael himself on his 1998 Faith tour, as well as an ever-iconic Diet Coke commercial.

Another of the pop legend's leather jackets from around the same time fetched £176,400 at auction not too long ago.

Sombr described the style choice as an "honour" during an interview with Vogue, and noted that he "wished" the pair could've met, pairing the historic piece with layered necklaces and leather trousers.

"What a rockstar", one person commented online of the performance, while another noted that the 'Homewrecker' singer "crushed it".

"Pretty darn good", someone else wrote, while a fourth chimed in: "They can't make me hate him".

The former 'Best Alternative' winner was nominated for 'Best Art Direction', 'Song of the Summer', and 'Best Alternative' at the awards this year, but didn't secure any wins this time around.

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