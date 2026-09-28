GTA 6 LIVE: Brand new Rockstar Games artwork of Jason and Lucia revealed

Brand new official GTA 6 artwork from Rockstar Games has been revealed.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now just seven weeks away from release, launching on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order either the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar recently released GTA 6: The Goodtime State - Vice City Collection with loads of official merch including figures, Oakley sunglasses and a map of Leonida - but it does not come with a copy of the game.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Brand new GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia revealed Brand new official GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia from Rockstar Games has been revealed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and Rockstar has created artwork specifically for the magazine.

The issue will also include "12 new, exclusive screenshots accompanying the cover story" of GTA 6's "sights and people". Game Informer has a long running history of featuring Grand Theft Auto games on its front covers.

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