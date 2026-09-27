Everything you need to know about the 2026 VMAs

The 2026 MTV VMAs are finally here, bringing with them a night of big performances, celebrity appearances, acceptance speeches and, inevitably, plenty of talking points for the internet to dissect in the coming days.

The ceremony is heading to Los Angeles tonight, with Snoop Dogg taking on hosting duties and a seriously stacked line-up of performers and nominees set to take over the stage.

And there's even more for Swifties to look forward to, with the music video for Taylor Swift's new song, 'Patient Zero', set to premiere during the awards show. Swift directed the visual herself, which also stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson.

Getty Images

Here's everything you need to know.

What time do the VMAs start?

The 2026 MTV VMAs are heading to Los Angeles on Sunday 27 September, with the ceremony kicking off at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

For anyone tuning in from the UK, that means a 12.30am start time on Monday 28 September.

How can I watch the VMAs?

UK viewers can follow all the action live via MTV and Paramount+. If you're watching from the US, the ceremony will also be broadcast live on CBS.

Who is performing at the 2026 VMAs?

The stage is set for a seriously varied line-up this year, with some major names joining forces for a night of performances across a whole mix of genres.

Getty Images

The confirmed performers are:

Madonna

GENER8ION

Yung Lean

LISA

RAYE

Shaboozey

Gunna

Sienna Spiro

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