Stephen Graham puts 'exceptionally disrespectful' Hollywood actors on blast

Stephen Graham has never been one to mince words. The award-winning actor has built a reputation not only for his powerful performances in the likes of Adolescence, but also for his no-nonsense approach and speaking his mind.

The Kirby actor, who is of Jamaican descent, recently spoke out about what he sees as unprofessional behaviour from some of his peers in Hollywood, branding certain actors as "exceptionally disrespectful" for consistently failing to show up on time.

While Graham chose not to name names, he made it clear that it doesn’t sit well with him.

Speaking during a panel hosted by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in Los Angeles, Graham didn’t hold back. He candidly shared: "To leave a crew, that have been there well before you and will leave well after you, waiting around because you are some Lord and Saviour and the goose that lays the golden egg is disgusting…it's just not cricket."

Elsewhere, Graham has let it slip there could be more in store for the Netflix hit Adolescence despite being a limited series.

When asked whether fans could be in store for a second season, Graham shared: "I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and Jack’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in three or four years, so stay tuned."

The show has bagged a staggering amount of awards, including four Golden Globes and eight Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.