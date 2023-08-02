Steve Harvey reacts to viral burger that looks like him

Steve Harvey has responded to a viral burger that looks like him, and he's taking it all in good humour.

The burger, which did the rounds on social media, had big slices of onion under a patty and people joked the slices looked like the American TV host's smile.

The user who posted it, Sagittarius Groove, wrote: “Why they give me these big onion slices, my burger look like Steve Harvey."

She then begged her followers not to harass Harvey with her post, writing, “Pls don’t tag Steve, I don’t want to offend anyone. I was eating dinner and thought 3 of my mutuals would see this.”

But it quickly made its way to the Family Feud host, as is often the case on social media, but at least he seemed to see the funny side.

"Stop sending me this $!&#," he said accompanied with a laughing crying face.

After he tweeted the picture, the post went viral and people on Twitter praised him for his ability to take a joke and who can blame them?

After all, there are worse things to look like than a burger, in our opinion at least.

