Joe Lycett trolls Suella Braverman after Rwanda deal deemed to be 'unlawful'

Joe Lycett is back at trolling the Conservative party again, this time Suella Braverman, after the Court of Appeal ruled that the government's Rwanda asylum plan is "unlawful".

Lord Burnett, the outgoing Lord Chief Justice, said: "The High Court's decision that Rwanda is a safe third country is reversed. Unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected, removal of asylum seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful." A major setback in prime minister Rishi Sunak's 'stop the boats' policy.

In light of the announcement comedian Joe Lycett tweeted: "ignore the haters babe (by haters I mean the royal court of justice)"





Lycett has been known to troll many Conservative MPs, after former prime minister Boris Johnson was found guilty for lying to parliament earlier this month, Lycett tweeted "@Boris Johnson still my king."

Similarly, when Liz Truss announced her resignation in October last year, the comedian tweeted: "@trussliz omg just heard there's a leadership election next week????? u shud run bab youd be perfect!!!"

Lycett gained a lot of attention last year for his appearance on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg after sarcastically claiming to be "very right-wing".

"The haters will say that we've had 12 years of the Tories and that we're sort of at the dregs of what they've got available," the comedian said last year. "I wouldn't say that because I'm incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that."

Many fans once again loved Lycett's comedic input to the current situation, with his tweet having thousands of likes.

"Tweet of the day," commented one user.

Others took inspiration from Lycett's sarcastic remarks and left some of their own:

A government source said it was likely to challenge the ruling at Britain's Supreme Court.

