Sydney Sweeney nods to 'Good Jeans' controversy in new American Eagle ad

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has unveiled a new campaign with American Eagle, marking her second collaboration with the label since the 2025 'Good Jeans' backlash.

Her past Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans campaign used wordplay on 'jeans' and 'genes', causing some viewers to be uncomfortable with this conflation, accusing both Sweeney and the clothing brand of creating "eugenics rage bait".

Sweeney's latest drop, titled Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts, arrived on 15 April and features the actress in a range of denim shorts looks, styled with a blonde bob and laid-back aesthetic.

In a campaign clip, Sweeney appears against a sky-blue backdrop, wearing pieces from the collection, as she casually looks to the camera and asks, "What brand am I wearing?"

Sydney then nods to her past viral controversy as she laughs: "Yeah... that one."

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Speaking about the collection, Sweeney said there is "something timeless about a great pair of jean shorts."

"They're simple, but they make you feel confident and put-together without trying too hard," she added.

American Eagle

Alongside the fashion release, the campaign also ties into a charitable initiative. The brand is reportedly producing custom pieces, with all proceeds directed to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit that provides free, confidential mental health and crisis support via text messaging.

"Crisis Text Line, a cause so close to my heart, has been a part of this partnership from the beginning," Sweeney explained. "I love knowing that when everyone wears these pieces, they are also a part of something meaningful, that directly helps people who need it."

The timing coincides with season 3 of Euphoria (12 April), though CMO Craig Brommers says it's pure coincidence.

"American Eagle has a knack for being in the exact right moment at the exact right time with our talent partnerships,” he shared with Marketing Brew.

"We did not intend for the campaign to necessarily surround the launch of Euphoria Season 3, but in marketing, sometimes timing is everything."

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