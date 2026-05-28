Democrats go off at Stephen Miller after he says Texas rep is 'transgender'

Democrats went off at Stephen Miller after he attempted to insult a Texas House Representative, unleashing a debate around hypocrisy.

Despite the Republicans’ recent calls to turn down the “ rhetoric ” (yes, even with Donald Trump as their leader), Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, couldn’t help but insult James Talarico, a Democrat who is running for US Senate in Texas.

In what is thought to be an attempt at a pejorative attack against Talarico, Miller posted on X/Twitter, writing: “The Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.”

In response, the Democrats account replied, “shut up you ugly f***”.

As right-wingers proceeded to clutch their pearls over the Democrats’ response, it didn’t take long for people to point out all the hideous things US president Trump has said, including snapping at a female reporter, saying “quiet, piggy” , among many other moments that, more often than not, see him lash out at a woman .

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, even appeared on Fox News to denounce the Democrats’ comment, calling it “violent political rhetoric”, with (unsurprisingly) no mention of what her husband had initially written, which elicited a response.

“MAGA suddenly clutching their pearls over Dems being mean to Stephen Miller after spending the last decade acting like feral a**holes online is peak gaslighting,” someone argued.

Another pointed out: “When Trump called a female reporter a ‘piggy’ and ‘ugly’, the right clapped and cheered right along.

“When Dems call Stephen Miller ‘ugly’, the right has a total and complete meltdown.

“Interesting!”

Someone else said: “Stephen Miller starts out the day posting that Talarico is trans, then he gets called ugly and has his wife run onto Fox to rant and rave that he was subject to excessive abuse and violent rhetoric.”

“They love when Trump swears and attacks people, but when someone does it to them, it's not as funny anymore,” another argued.

One person listed just some of the horrifying things Trump has done recently and asked, “And I’m supposed to play along as MAGA Republicans act all appalled because Stephen Miller got called ugly?”

Another wrote: “The ‘f**k your feelings’ crowd is sure having a lot of feelings over Democrats calling Stephen Miller ugly.”





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