Fox News anchor left stunned by Trump's latest shocking threat

A Fox News presenter was left shocked by the threat US president Donald Trump made against yet another country.

Over the course of his presidencies, we have grown seemingly numbed to the US president doing and saying things that would be headline-making news coming from any other president. So, when even a Fox News anchor is concerned by something Trump has said, you know it's not your usual presidential rhetoric.

Trump’s latest terrifying remark, in which he chillingly threatened to bomb Oman, came during a Q&A session following a cabinet meeting.

“The Strait is going to be open to everybody. It’s international waters,” Trump said. “We’ll watch over it, but nobody’s going to control it. Oman will behave like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up. They understand that. They’ll be fine.”

Commenting on the remarks later, Fox News anchor John Roberts said: “In the middle of all that – and it really kind of went unnoticed by the reporters – President Trump became the first American president that I know of to ever threaten to take military action against Oman, saying that they have to behave like everyone else or we’re going to blow them up. I’m not quite sure what that was all about.”

He also later tweeted about it.

As did The State Department, who appeared to double down on Trump’s threat by reposting it on the official X/Twitter page.

One person argued: “We are so far into ‘mad king’ territory that the White House may not even bother to clarify whether Trump just confused Oman with Iran or is indeed threatening to bomb Oman.”

Political journalist Aaron Rupar wrote: “Remarkable that the State Department is amplifying Trump’s insane threat to blow up one of our staunchest allies in the Middle East. We are governed by malevolent morons.”

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