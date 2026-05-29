Construction has begun on yet another alteration to the White House, and an image showing how much Donald Trump’s administration has changed the presidential residence has sparked a huge reaction from critics online.

Work on an octagon-shaped cage on the White House south lawn to host a UFC bout began this week and it's fair to say people are angry .

It’s a temporary structure but it’s still the latest divisive building project which Trump has ordered since he began his second term following the paving over of the Rose Garden, the demolition of the East Wing and plans for a $400m ballroom.

Now, a new picture has captured the extent of the alterations being done, with the East Wing completely destroyed and the huge new 5,000-seat arena both in view.

Trump previously shared a mock up of the temporary construction, which will feature a wire-mesh-fence-ringed fight space and a red, white and blue stage under a towering arch.

The view of the changes has sparked plenty of reaction, with critics having a lot to say.

The Lincoln Project account wrote: "The White House used to belong to the people. So did the country."

"Says it all, really," another said.



Another shared a meme and said: "Weird, huh?"

"In the end we were just his latest casino and whatnot," one more wrote.



"You can quite literally see American decline from the airspace over the White House," another commented.

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