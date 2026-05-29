Plans for Trump's face on new $250 bill spark anger: 'We're such a joke'

Donald Trump has been busy putting his likeness on everything he can during his second term as president. Now it’s emerged that he’s very keen on plans to add his face to a new $250 note.

Trump previously added his face to U.S. National Parks passes and inserted his name into the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts .

He was also recently slammed by critics on social media after reports emerged he is planning to add his face to new US passports .

However, pushing to add his face to US currency has sparked some of the most outspoken criticism yet.

According to a new report, Trump officials at the Treasury Department are pushing to create a new $250 bill with the president’s face on to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary .

According to federal law, only people who are deceased can appear on currency. The last time a living person was depicted on currency before it was outlawed was in 1866.

The Washington Post obtained a mockup which features President Donald Trump’s portrait in the center, along with the words “250 AMERICA”.

A similar design was shared by GOP Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr in January, who posted a picture holding a giant mock-up of the $250 note, alongside U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, one of the Trump appointees who has “repeatedly urged staff” at the Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing agency to press ahead with the bill, according to the Post.

The news sparked a huge reaction online.

Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Reporters should be asking 'WHY is Trump's face going to be on the bill?"

Another said: "Good lord how did such a great country become this so quickly?"

"We're such a joke, man," another wrote.



"Couldn't possibly be more out of touch," one more said.

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