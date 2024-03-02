'Sexualised' Sydney Sweeney SNL promos prompt concern from fans

Sydney Sweeney's first time hosting Saturday Night Live is already facing backlash from fans due to the promo ads for the episode focusing solely on her desirability.

The 26-year-old Euphoria star will host the show for the first time on March 2nd but eyebrows have been raised after two promos featuring the actor saw fans worry that the jokes will be misogynistic and 'sexualised."

The first scene sees Sweeney bump into SNL cast member Michael Longfellow backstage where he quickly becomes enamoured with her and launches into a cliched rom-com-esque speech.

The second promo sees Sweeney alongside musical guest Kacey Musgrave and other SNL cast member Heidi Gardner with the latter predicting that '"so many women are gonna tune in this weekend" due to the amount of women on the show. A puzzled Sweeney responds by saying: "Weirdly, a lot of my fans are men" to which Gardner quips: "Hmm, I wonder why.”

The response to these short snippets has seen people tell the SNL writers to 'do better.'

























Interestingly, BuzzFeed notes that Sweeney's Euphoria Jacob Elordi's SNL episode from January was also criticised for concentrating too much on his good looks.

In March 2023, Sweeney said that she felt 'ostracised' for having large breasts at school and still feels judged today.

