Taylor Swift fans had yet another reason to go wild this week when the star dropped a surprise Eastenders reference at Wembley Stadium.

The 'Bad Blood' singer is currently on the UK leg of her Eras Tour and has broken records as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley eight times in a single tour. Swift performed three times in June, before returning for another five nights in August.

"You just made me the first solo artist to ever play Wembley eight times in a single tour," Swift said on Tuesday (20 August)."We will never, ever be able to thank you enough for it."

During the final London show, Swift performed her hit 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' where she recited the monologue: "So he calls me up and he's like, "I still love you" And I'm like, "I just, I mean, this is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together."

It was then Swift's dancer Kameron Saunders chimed in with his very own line, "Get out of my pub!" – a reference to Peggy Mitchell's (Barbara Windsor) iconic catchphrase in Eastenders.

Of course, the crowd went wild.









Footage from the night was later shared on TikTok, where fans far and wide shared their reactions.

"OMG when he said this I went mental! I don’t think the Americans around me understood," one wrote, while another added: "I WAS NEVER EXPECTING THAT ONE."

"I don’t know what I was expecting but it wasn’t an EastEnders reference," a third penned.

Meanwhile, one viewer quipped: "Not a Taylor Swift fan, but these regularly pop up on my FYP, and this is by far the best one."

