Last night (Sunday 11 February), Super Bowl LVIII took place in Las Vegas, where Taylor Swift was broadcast on camera 12 times.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas hosted the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, as the teams battled it out to win one of the highest accolades in American football.

Swift flew from Japan, where she was performing on tour, to the United States, in order to make it back in time to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Chiefs.

The singer has been credited by many people, including fellow performer Adele, for making American football more “enjoyable”, so it’s hardly a surprise that the singer was broadcast on the big screen several times during the game.

For many Swifties, her attendance at the game was the only reason they watched, but it took until the second half for them to really get what they were after, as the Chiefs suffered a poor first half before rallying after that.

Over the course of the four hours and twenty-minute game, Swift appeared a total of 12 times during CBS’ broadcast for a total time of 53 seconds.

She watched the game from a box, surrounded by other famous friends including Ice Spice, Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey.

Following their win, Swift joined other family and friends on the field to celebrate with their loved ones after the Chiefs beat the 49ers 25–22.

Some eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the singer had been wearing the number 87, Kelce’s jersey number, on a necklace and on a pair of boots she was wearing.

