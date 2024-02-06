How to track Taylor Swift's flight from Tokyo to the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is due to return to the USA from Japan just in time for the Super Bowl – here’s how to track her flight.

The singer-songwriter and her NFL-playing boyfriend Travis Kelce have stolen headlines in recent months thanks to their unexpected relationship.

Since becoming a couple, the NFL has seen a huge boost thanks to fans of Swift becoming interested in American football, with the sale of Kelce jerseys going up by 400 per cent.

Kelce plays in the tight end position for the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made it to their second consecutive Super Bowl.

This year they will face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday 11 February and Swift is reportedly set to be there to support Kelce, despite being on tour in Japan and having a show in Tokyo on Saturday 10 February.

A statement from the Embassy of Japan in the United States read: “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference ... she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

To track her private plane, fans can use sites such as FlightAware or Flightradar24 which provide some flight information.

Though it’s not known for sure when she will fly, it is likely going to be departing from Tokyo after her show on 10 February and landing in Las Vegas.

The Associated Press reports that all available parking for private planes in the Las Vegas area has already been reserved, so the plane could land to drop Swift off before taking off to park somewhere else.

