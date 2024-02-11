Adele defends Taylor Swift for making the Super Bowl more 'enjoyable'

Adele has come to the defence of Taylor Swift ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, claiming that the 'Cruel Summer' singer has made the NFL more "enjoyable."

Swift will be at the huge sporting event in Las Vegas on Sunday to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays at tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who will be facing the San Francisco 49ers in the game.

However, there has been a lot of backlash to the amount of coverage that Swift gets when she attends NFL games, which has since been proven to be not that much at all.

While Swift's presence will definitely attract a new type of viewer to the Super Bowl the criticism and conspiracy theories that it has spawned feel completely unwarranted.

Speaking up for Swift against this wave of negativity is her fellow singer Adele who addresses the backlash during her concert at Ceasers Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Talking to the crowd the British songstress said: "All of you complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a f*cking life. She’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch"

Adele had already said that she initially wanted the 49ers to win but is now rooting for the Chiefs just because of the uproar it would create in the media and those who have decided to rally against Swift.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Swift is already back in the United States after concluding the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour on Saturday.

Aviation journalist Jason Rabinowitz has reported that Swift's jet touched down at LAX on Saturday evening and is now expected to make a connecting flight to Las Vegas on Sunday morning giving her plenty of time to arrive at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII.

