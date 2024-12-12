Jim Carrey willing to reprise his role in The Grinch on one condition

Actor Jim Carrey has revealed he would reprise his iconic role as The Grinch under one particular condition.

With the festive season well and truly upon us, plenty of people will be settling in for cosy evenings to watch Christmas movie classics.

For fans hoping to one day see Carrey reprise his character as the cynical Grinch, from the iconic 2000 Dr. Seuss novel-to-movie adaption How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the actor had one stipulation.

In an interview with Comicbook.com , the Canadian-born actor was asked which of his prior roles he’d like to revisit, to which Carrey admitted he would like to “figure out” the Grinch if they could make the makeup easier to cope with.

Carrey said: “Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch.

“The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process.

“The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world.”

It comes despite Carrey saying back in 2022 that he was retiring from acting. But, it seems the quiet life didn’t suit him that well, as he is appearing as Dr Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film, out on 21 December.

Back in 2022, he said: “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

