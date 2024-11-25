Nation's favourite Christmas film quote revealed by Disney+ poll

Christmas is approaching and there is nothing better to get ourselves in the festive spirit than binge-watching all the Christmas-themed films you can think of.

(And there are a lot of classics to choose from!)

But out of all the Christmas films, which one has the most iconic line?

According to Brits, the all-time favourite quote is the iconic line from the Christmas classic Home Alone 2: “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!”

The quote, from the second instalment in the Home Alone films, featured in the fictional gangster movie Angels with Even Filthier Souls that Kevin McCallister watches as he tries to outfox the Wet Bandit burglars.

Coming in second place was “every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” from It’s A Wonderful Lifeand “God bless us, every one” from A Christmas Carolplaced third.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal! 20th Century Fox

The poll of 2,000 British adults wascommissioned by Disney+, which also found two-thirds (65 per cent) of respondents are likely to re-watch their favourite Christmas movies annually. On average, Brits are watching them almost three times each year, which over a lifetime, could equate to a staggering 179 rewatches of some holiday classics.

Three quarters (77 per cent) of those polled confessed to watching festive films before December, with a surprising 39 per cent admitting they’re happy to watch them all year round, clearly looking to spread that festive joy well beyond the season.

With almost half (46 per cent) of Brits able to quote scenes from their favourite Christmas movie verbatim, it’s no wonder these films hold a special place in the nation’s hearts.

Four in five (80 per cent) believe watching Christmas movies enhances your Christmas spirit, with respondents saying they evoke feelings of happiness (46 per cent), nostalgia (45 per cent), and comfort (36 per cent).

Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of respondents agreed movie watching is their favourite part of the season, with almost a third (32 per cent) saying it’s the activity that most gets them feeling festive.

Britain’s Top 10 favourite Christmas movie quotes:

“Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal” – Home Alone 2 “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings” – It’s A Wonderful Life “God bless us, every one” – A Christmas Carol “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” – Elf “Welcome to the party, pal!” – Die Hard “Faith is believing in things when common sense tells you not to” – Miracle on 34th Street (1947) “To me, you are perfect” – Love Actually “I made my family disappear!” – Home Alone “It’s true, wherever you find love it feels like Christmas” – The Muppet Christmas Carol “Maybe Christmas doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more” – How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

