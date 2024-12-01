It's the thought that counts, they say – and while we completely agree, there's always one aunt who tends to miss the mark (enter: self-help books and weight loss supplements).

Gone are the days of destroying the family Argos catalogue with vicious circles scrawled around our Christmas wishes. It's all about TikTok now – which has pretty much taken over everything.

It's become the go-to destination for trend-setting, no-BS reviews, home hacks, and food inspiration. You name it, the platform's got it.

It has also become the modern-day search tool among younger users and clueless parents when searching for the perfect gift, which Jamie Love, CEO of Monumental Marketing, believes to be inevitable. He described it as the perfect platform that replicates a "real-life experience with online shopping, reviews, video content" with some cleverly managed by marketing people.

"TikTok filled the gap that we could never fill on websites... it's humans," he said. "With TikTok you don't have to imagine what that dress would look like on you because there are tens of videos of people like you wearing it, reviewing it and rating it."

Fashion and beauty have arguably been two of the favoured categories throughout the year, but as Jamie noted "sometimes it can be for the most boring products, like toilet paper."

"People buy from people," he continued, citing a recent Stackla study that revealed 79 per cent of consumers are impacted by content generated by other users.

With shopping centres rammed in the run-up to Christmas and people leaving gifts until the last minute and wasting money for the sake of 'not showing up empty-handed', we have searched TikTok high and low for the most popular products of 2024 that will help you regain your 'cool aunt' status after last year's awkward encounter.





The homebody

Ember self-heated mug

Move over Stanley, this year it’s all about the rise of the Ember mug.

If you’re an avid TikToker, chances are you’ve swiped across this viral self-heated mug – a game-changer for the tea and coffee fanatics in your life.

While Elon Musk’s off perfecting his next robot launch, Ember has used technology more practically and has given the people what they really want.

Designed for the home or office, gone are the days of returning from errands to a stone-cold cuppa. Instead, this smart mug allows users to set an exact drinking temperature so it’s just right for the slow sippers of the world.

Sign us up.





@rooshome AD: Christmas present idea for someone who loves hot drinks ☕️✨ @Ember Moments #embermug #ad #giftidea #cybermonday #christmaswishlist #giftideas









Loop earplugs

There's no doubt 2024 was the year of wellness, with one brand skyrocketing to the TikTok hall of fame.

Enter: Loop earplugs.

While earplugs weren’t on our 2024 bingo trends card, Loop has gained a cult following with thousands of rave reviews and a catalogue of ‘plugs designed for different purposes including deep sleep, travel, noise sensitivities and a pair specifically designed for children.

Loop is certainly the gift that keeps on giving.

@loopearplugs Insert and twist to the back ⤵️ #loopearplugs #hearinghealth #misophonia





Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser

Chocolate lovers rejoice! We know about coffee machines, but how about a hot chocolate machine?

Now, this may be one of those products that many didn't know existed – until TikTok users came along and hailed it "revolutionary".

The internet's new obsession birthed a multitude of tutorials using the brand's heavenly chocolate sachets. There are also creative takes using Terry's chocolate orange, Nutella and Kinder Buenos.

We needn't say more...

@izzyfaye_ It’s that time of the year 🎄☕️❄️🍫 #hotchocolate #velvitiser #hotelchocolat #christmas #christmasdrinks #cosyseason #sundayvibes #christmasvibes #wintervibes @Hotel Chocolat









Ancestry DNA kit

‘Tis the season for self-discovery.

Like with most trends, TikTok has opened the doors to interesting conversations. These now include people sharing and comparing the results from their Ancestry DNA kits, leaving some people stunned.

From a simple saliva test, this sentimental gift gives people the exciting opportunity to delve into their family history and heritage along with 30 new performance traits.

TikTok · Curtis

TikTok · Curtis www.tiktok.com





… Literally anything Cocopup

This one's for the pup-parents in your life who ride or die for their pooch.

Cocopup rose to fame online at the hands of social media, bridging the gap between fashion and pet accessories.

If you’re a dog lover, chances are you’ve swiped across the viral (and almost always sold out) Theo harness set, or their adorable drying robes perfect for a pooch-pamper day.

The brand even offers personalisation on some of its adorable additions. Equally, you could opt for a gift card to play it safe – though there's no doubt all options will bring a smile to their face.

@hugo.hattie.heidi Wearing our @Cocopup drying robe 🛁#fy #fyp #dog









The aspiring chef

Spice jars

OrganisationTok is a world of its own, and while the idea of gifting glass jars may initially sound silly if you've never landed on that corner of the internet – the proof is in the numbers.

2023-2024 became the years of the 'spice jar trend' with creators sharing mesmerising clips of their new kitchen additions before carefully organising them back into their cupboards.

Wow, we're getting old.





@michelleeeejh spice jars with bamboo lids & minimalist labels pass the vibe check fr 🤤 #amazonkitchenfinds #spicejarorganization #spicejarset









Always 2.0 pan

This isn’t just a pan. This is thee pan. The Charlotte Tilbury of the makeup world, the Ferrari of the car world.

The proof is in TikTok pudding, with a staggering 8.1 million posts from budding chefs around the world.

What’s so special about it, you may ask?

Well, the name is a big hint. People are Always turning to the pan for its gold standard in versatility, combining the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware into one single piece.

From steaming, frying, baking, searing, braising, boiling and serving, this pan does it all and TikTokers seemingly can’t get enough.

@samanthapotterhome Always Pan 2.0 has made its way into my life. Its a non toxic non stick pan that can do the job of TEN other pots/pans. A little multi tasking miracle worker. Shop the post: https://liketk.it/4arjV. Recipe for the creamy tuscan pasta is on the blog linked in profile #ourplace #alwayspan #alwayspanreview #alwayspan2 #nonstickpans









Vegetable chopper

There have been many food trends over the last 12 months, but one that remains on top is the viral cucumber salad.

When nutritionist Kylie Sakaida (@nutritionbykylie) shared a clip detailing how she makes her salad-making that little bit easier, over 4 million fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip to learn more.

"I’ve just tried this and it’s amazing! Thank you so much," one person gushed, while another added: "I bought one of those choppers after seeing it on your page and I love it!"





@nutritionbykylie Sometimes it can help to change up the way we view, prepare, and eat veggies so it doesn’t get boring! For me, I love having chopped salads with chips If you need ideas, @glo also has a lot of salad box ideas on her account :) For those interested, I’m using the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. I linked it in my storefront in case people needed help finding it!









The IT girl

NuFace microcurrent devices

NuFace, NuFace, NuFace... Where do we even begin?

For the blissfully unaware, the brand is famed for its at-home FDA-cleared microcurrent devices (notably, the Trinity+ and Mini) that have got some skincare fanatics waving goodbye to Botox and injectables.

The range of devices has birthed somewhat of a TikTok phenomenon among the beauty community with over 342 million views under the hashtag and jaws dropping across the globe.

NuFace has grown a cult following among influencers and A-listers, said to include the likes of Salma Hayek, Hayley Bieber and Drew Barrymore.

One viral clip posted online racked up an impressive 5.7 million views, with thousands more adding it to this year's Christmas list.

@cheygren Nuface, sunscreen, tinted moisturizer, blush instead of sunburn kind of summer😩🤍🤍 I wanted to show quick results I know sometimes the 3 min tutorials can be long to watch! Code is NF-CHEYGREN15 #skincare #nuface #snatched #skincaretips #nyc #beauty #beautytok #PassTheBIC #ComeDanceWithMe #beautytips #summer #spring













Revitalash eyelash serum

If you've made it through the year without a lash serum popping up on your TikTok feed, we salute you – it probably means you're not doomscrolling half as much as the rest of us.

Now, we must be real, whenever we're greeted with ads for lotions, potions and serums online, we often give them a sceptical side-eye.

However, thanks to TikTok and the 108 million views, we never thought we'd be so invested in peoples' lash journeys – but here we are.

In a recent study, Revitalash reported that 98 per cent of its 63 participants said they had improved lash appearance, along with healthier and stronger lashes. And now, everyone wants in on the action.

@faithdyee Replying to @natmolo my Revitalash experience!! #revitalash #eyelashserum #eyelashserumresults #eyelashes #viral #trending #fyp #foryou









Atelier Ninety Five bowler bag

The Atelier Ninety Five Faux Suede Chocolate Bowler Bag has become a cult favourite, constantly selling out and proving that enduring style never goes out of fashion.



This isn't your average bowler bag. Crafted from the most luxurious faux suede in a rich chocolate hue, it boasts a relaxed silhouette and generously sized top handle that exudes timeless elegance. It's the perfect companion for the modern woman who values both style and functionality.

@atelierninetyfive Want to win a bag for you and a friend? Head to our instagram @atelierninetyfive_ to enter. #competition #fashion









NA-KD X Camille Charrière

The year of collaborations ended on a high, with a hotly anticipated collection by writer and internet personality Camille Charrière and fashion brand NA-KD.

Boasting a collection inspired by the era of the ‘90s rom-com, the cosy mood of a Nora Ephron set, and the eternal appeal of New York in the autumn, TikTokers have been obsessed ever since.

@camillecharriere never not nakd!!!!!!! my collec for @nakdfashion is LIVE hope you love it. 🥳🥳🥳 @Larasavill @Laura









On the go 24/7

Packing cubes



Welcome to TravelTok, an enlightening corner of TikTok that teaches travellers to pack smarter, not harder.

Packing cubes have taken over FYPs across the world with 172 million views under therapeutic clips watching people pack.

The new travel must-haves help compress and organise suitcases from small gadgets to shirts and bulkier items.

Some, including those from Away, are made from water-resistant nylon that protects your clothes and features a mesh panel to make your items easier to find without fully unpacking.

A small but mighty game-changer, and a far cry from the days of overcramming.

@away Packing cubes = 🔑









A gift card for events across the world

We’ve all got that one person in our lives that we simply don’t know what to buy for – especially given they’re constantly on the move.

That’s where Fever, a platform catered to live entertainment events, comes in to save the day with gift cards that your loved one can use freely over the next 12 months.



One event in particular taking TikTok by storm is their Candlelight Concerts across the UK and Europe.



Simply select your city and the amount you’d like to gift. It couldn’t be easier!



@byoliviahelen The best night 🥰 #fyp #candlelightconcert #coldplay









Dry:Soon airer

Adulting, am I right?

There are two types of people in the world: one half who’d be insulted to receive a kitchen gadget for Christmas and others who will be raving about this for years to come. Pick wisely.

While some people have the luxury of living at home and laundry being the least of their worries, others are moving out for the first time and are passionate about making a house a home – all the while, trying to make adulting as efficient and stress-free as possible.

Racking up over 2.9 million views and 21,000 saves from one single video, this airer has been living rent-free in thousands of TikTokers’ heads. And it makes sense when you see how advanced it is.

Not only does the Dry:Soon Tri:Mode Heated airer save on energy bills, but it also offers a generous 30kg of washing and 22.5m of drying space with three different setups to ensure it fits into any space.

A big win for the person constantly on the go while wanting to stay on top of all of their adulting chores.

@jessicamay_home Dry your laundry for just pennies with @Lakeland Tri:Mode Heated Hub 🧺✨ the heated airer that is better looking and more space-savvy than anything else on the market! Do you have a heated airer? If not and you’ve been thinking about it then this is your sign. Say goodbye to damp washing everywhere for days on end! Five benefits of the Tri:Mode Heated Hub 🧺 Saves money and energy drying laundry 🧺 Costs pennies to run 🧺 Kinder to clothes helping them last longer 🧺 Choice of 3 different drying positions, making it work with the space you have 🧺 Generous 22.5m of driving space, holding up to 30kg of washing Ad #lakelandtrimode #lakelanduk #heatedairer #energysaving #energysavingtips #laundrytips #laundrymusthaves #laundrytipsandtricks





Portable speaker

A portable speaker is always a good idea for music lovers constantly on the move.

The Rolling Stones announced an exciting collaboration between their fashion and lifestyle brand RS No.9 and Californian-based lifestyle audio brand Speaqua earlier this year, to create an underwater speaker collection. And people can't get enough.

Not only does it feature a compact design, but it also includes a built-in mic, enabling users to take calls on the go. Not to mention, it also has a built-in bottle opener.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.