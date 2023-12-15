Grinch mocks Florida woman arrested for lying about stolen Christmas gifts

A woman in Florida who was arrested for lying about her Christmas presents being stolen was apprehended by the Grinch as she was led away in cuffs.

Shana Hudson allegedly began taking goodwill donations from neighbours following the 'robbery', however, her cover was blown when the gifts were found at a relative's house.

The Grinch pranced behind Hudson mocking her during the arrest, with Lee County Sherriff's Office captioning the clip: “Riiiing Riiiing… Hey Shana, Who-ville Called, they want their Grinch back.”

