Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles makes Trump dig during Kamala Harris rally speech

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother gave a speech at Vice President Kamala Harris's rally in Houston on Friday (October 25) and got the chance to have a cheeky dig at Former President Donald Trump.

The 70-year-old showed her support for the Democrat politician ahead of her daughter's eagerly anticipated speech where she too expressed her wish for Harris to win the upcoming presidential election in November.

At the start of her speech, Knowles got the crowd pumped as she declared: "This is what you call Houston proud!”



As a mother who raised her children in the state of Texas, she reflected on this life experience.

“I am honored to be back in Houston tonight, the city where my girls got their voices,” she said.

Knowles then trolled Trump by referring to the "many Black jobs" she's had, in reference to the comments the Republican presidential nominee made during his presidential debate with President Joe Biden back in June where he blamed migrants crossing the southern U.S. border for taking "Black jobs".

"They're taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people," Trump said at the time. "They're taking Black jobs, and they're taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven't seen it yet, but you're going to see something that's going to be the worst in our history."

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Here's what Knowles said in full: “I’ve been so blessed in my life to have many careers, many Black jobs. But I have said before, the best job that I’ve ever had is being a mother."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé later gave her speech to excited supporters as she told the crowd: “I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother.

“For all the men and women in this room, and watching around the country, we need you.”

Trump later addressed Beyoncé's appearance at Harris's rally where he claimed the music star was booed off stage.

"Last night my opponent had one of these and they got Beyoncé. You know, Beyoncé," the 78-year-old said.

“So Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left. The place went crazy and booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform."

