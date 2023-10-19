President Joe Biden’s disapproval rating hits an all-time high

President Biden’s disapproval rating has hit an all-time high, according to a new poll.

According to a CNBC survey released on Wednesday, a record 58 per cent of Americans do not approve of Biden’s performance in the White House,

The president received particularly low marks for his handling of the economy – 32 per cent approve – and foreign policy – 31 per cent approve.

“You don’t get sub-40 approval ratings without losing large chunks of your base. And that’s what’s happening here,” Republican pollster Micah Roberts told CNBC.

The pollster called the results “distressing numbers for a president facing reelection”.

Biden’s numbers among young voters, blacks and Latinos “are very troubling,” Democratic pollster Jay Campbell told the outlet.

“You start to think that maybe they’ve run out of patience, and it’s starting to show through in their decreasing regard for the president,” Campbell said.

It comes as the race for the 2024 presidential election heats up. And as things stand now, if he stood against, Donald Trump, Biden would lose by 4 points, the poll found.

If he wants to stay in the White House, it looks like Biden has some work to do.

