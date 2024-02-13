Beyoncé appears to have become a Twitch streamer after teasing the channel in a Super Bowl advert.

Streaming has become big business in recent years, as people like Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have made their fortune and fame through the platform.

The latest person to jump on the streaming trend has come as quite a surprise to many, as international megastar performer Beyoncé revealed she now has an account on Twitch.

Her account was teased during an advert for Verizon that was shown during Super Bowl LVIII coverage.

In the ad, Beyoncé could be seen playing video games and streaming using a Twitch account with the username, iamSlayonce, as one of her “attempts” to “break” Verizon’s 5G internet network.

It didn’t take long for people to figure out that the account is real and it has since racked up 52.2k followers, even though the empty account doesn’t have any previous content.

One amused viewer wrote: “‘Blue taught her everything she knows’. The comments are so realistic.”

“Lord those servers couldn't handle the hive if she deadass went live,” another added.

As part of the ad, the singer also announced the arrival of new music to eventually break the internet. At the end, she said: “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.”

She dropped the trailer for her new album, Renaissance Act II, which revealed it will be released on 29 March. Ahead of the album, she also released two singles, 'Texas Hold ‘Em' and '16 Carriages'.

