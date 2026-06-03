Tom Holland says dyslexia fear stopped him hosting Saturday Night Live

Tom Holland, the acclaimed actor known for his role as Spider-Man, has revealed that his dyslexia is the primary reason he has consistently declined invitations to host the iconic American sketch show, Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The 30-year-old English star admitted to a profound fear of reading cue cards aloud, a common requirement for SNL hosts.

Speaking on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Holland candidly discussed the challenges he faces. "I’m heavily dyslexic which is one of the reasons why, and I’d love to talk to you today about it actually, I’ve never done SNL," he told the SNL veteran.

"I’m just so petrified at the concept of trying to read something and they change." He elaborated on the mental block he experiences: "I can read fine but when I have to read out loud, it just becomes like a mental block and I can freeze." This struggle makes read-throughs his "worst day at work," explaining: "Like at the read-through, I will try and highlight everything and learn my lines ahead of time so that I am more skimming it than I am reading it."

Despite feeling "really lucky" that SNL has approached him multiple times, Holland confessed he is "just really scared" of the cue card aspect. He expressed admiration for the programme, stating: "I love the show and I love the idea of having fun and making a fool of yourself in such a fun, creative way. It’s just that thing of the cue cards."

Holland is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film adaptation of Homer’s epic, The Odyssey, alongside a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and his partner Zendaya.

He described the experience as "a dream come true" but also "one of the toughest jobs I ever had."

Praising the acclaimed director, Holland said: "(Chris) is an absolute dream. He is so fun to work for. It’s a delight. I absolutely loved working for him. I admire him beyond belief.

His crew is without a doubt the best that I have ever worked with." He characterised the set as "a very focused place," noting: "It’s definitely fun. I laughed a lot when I was there and we had a really good time, but it’s definitely we are there to do a job. We are there to try and create something that has never been done before."

Concluding, Holland spoke movingly about the indispensable support he receives from Euphoria star Zendaya. "I think she’s the best actor going. I really think she has like something special," he remarked.

Navigating the "wild world" of the industry, with its "ups and downs," is made manageable by her presence. "It’s so nice to have someone that understands that in such a personal way so that you can talk each other down or you can big each other up," he explained, adding: "It’s a lifeline. It it really is. I couldn’t imagine doing what I do without her."