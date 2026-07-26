The Odyssey is out in cinemas - 32 biggest memes and reactions

Last week marked one of the big film releases of 2026, as Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey is now out in cinemas.

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker has adapted the ancient Greek epic poem attributed to Homer, recalling Odysseus's (King of Ithaca and the story's protagonist) decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

In the new adaptation, there are plenty of famous faces as the star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus.

L-R) Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Zendaya attend the world premiere of "The Odyssey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 06, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The film also stars Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, plus Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, and Bill Irwin.

It's fair to say there have been much anticipation around this film's release, so much so that when select tickets at IMAX 70mm screens were put on sale a year in advance of the release, they quickly sold out.

As people are heading to the cinema to watch The Odyssey, the film has inspired a lot of memes and reaction - here are some of the best ones.

One person said, "How am I supposed to watch not knowing that Agamemnon helmet-mogs Odysseus only in IMAX?"

"Sneaking into The Odyssey with 28 of my friends by cramming into a giant wooden horse and leaving it outside an IMAX with a note saying it’s a gift," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "You get the last available front row seat to [The] Odyssey in IMAX."

A fourth person noted how The Odyssey can be added to the "Matt Damon trying to get back home" genre.

"Driving 2.5 hours to go see The Odyssey in IMAX and in the spirit of the film I will be getting lost on my way back," a fifth respond noted.

Someone else reacted, "Seeing The Odyssey in Dolby because I need reclining seats."

"Anne Hathaway in The Odyssey stuck at Ithacasa Amor but refusing to explore any new connections."

"The Odyssey was the loudest movie maybe ever I thought I was going to die on the ship with them."

"Robert Pattinson in The Odyssey:"

"Robert Pattinson in The Odyssey when Odysseus strung his bow."

"Still reeling over how Robert Pattinson made the words 'beggar' and 'plate licker' sound like the most evil slurs imaginable in The Odyssey."

"Genuinely thought i was also gonna f***ing die during that storm scene in The Odyssey in IMAX."

"Travis Scott being the first person you see in The Odyssey was genuinely hilarious bro."

"Circe the odyssey."





"Circe in The Odyssey is literally why you cant just be eating at everyone’s house."

"calypso in the odyssey (2026)"

"Last 45 minutes of The Odyssey so f***ing good you wanna stand up in the theater and do jumping jacks."

"I think the dog in the odyssey deserves an Oscar nomination for just for that tail wag at the end."

"Seeing The Odyssey again in 4DX tonight."

"POV: Me leaving the theater after watching The Odyssey"

"The Odyssey is proof that 'on my way' has never meant 'be there soon.'"

"Hinge is sort of like the odyssey in that there are suitors in my house but I low key want to kill them."

"Well my phone is showing it to me rn so now what."

"The third act of The Odyssey being like snorting 30 lines of narrative payoff cocaine."





"This scene alone…THE ACADEMY WILL BE GAGGED!!!!"

"Taking my girlfriend to see the odyssey tonight & whispering “that couldn’t keep me from you, baby” every time odysseus is delayed by another obstacle."

"Riddle me this: in the Odyssey, the Cyclops is raising sheep so he can make cheese. How does he milk their tiny teats with his ginormous hands?"





"Friendly reminder not to sit in the front row for The Odyssey in IMAX."

"Agamemnon’s aura was off the charts in this movie #TheOdyssey."

Others have hilariously been sharing stills of the film on various devices and joking that it is the way director Christopher Nolan intended for the film to be watched.

"As Nolan intended it, he's such a visionary," with an image of smart fridge freezer appearing to show the film on screen.





"GONNA WATCH THE ODYSSEY AS NOLAN INTENDED," with an old Nokia phone.





"watching The Odyssey the way Christopher Nolan intended," on a calculator.

The Odyssey is out in cinemas now.

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