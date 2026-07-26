Elon Musk’s ‘civil war’ claims just got shut down by a single statistic

It was back in September that Elon Musk, the SpaceX owner and former head of US president Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) was condemned for claiming “massive uncontrolled migration” was contributing to the “destruction of Britain”, and that “violence is coming” and “you either fight back or you die”.

A month later, he took to social media to state that “civil war in Britain is inevitable” and that it is “just a question of when”.

However, despite painting a rather dystopian view of Britain in recent months, in a post to X/Twitter on Friday, the UK Home Office wrote: “Homicides in England and Wales have fallen to their lowest level in almost fifty years.”

Well then.

And so, given Musk’s previous remarks on the state of British society, fellow X/Twitter users were quick to ridicule the Tesla boss’ stance:

Comedian Reginald D Hunter commented: “At the moment, Elon Musk’s civil war in Britain is off to a slow start”:

The satirical account Politics for You wrote: “Nobody tell Elon Musk”:

And broadcaster Piers Morgan referenced a far-right claim in quotation marks when he responded with: “‘Britain has fallen to the invaders’”:

The statistic comes just days after Musk sat down with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist, for an interview which saw the journalist challenge the X/Twitter owner on his aforementioned claim that a “civil war in Britain is inevitable”.

“Yes, if current trends continue, it is,” he said. “If you have a large and growing – rapidly growing – group of people whose beliefs are antithetical to Western beliefs, at some point, there will be a reckoning.

“They will try to implement their views, and those who oppose it will oppose it, and that’s what you call civil war, and obviously, this is the trend.”

After Minton Beddoes referenced what she described as a “citizen vigilante film” promoted by Musk, the tech entrepreneur claimed there is “out-of-control” murder.

The Home Office statistic suggest otherwise, Elon.

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