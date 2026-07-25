Republicans X/Twitter account slammed as it repeats ’Barack Hussein Obama’ attack

For years, US president Donald Trump has launched attacks at one of his predecessors, Barack Obama – in particular, the 80-year-old convicted felon has constantly referred to the Democrat by his full name, “Barack Hussein Obama”, as a pejorative.

And when the Republican Party decided to share the nickname on X/Twitter on Friday, it was soon met with criticism online, with independent journalist Aaron Parnas writing: “They are obsessed”:

Political commentator Alex Cole decided to rewrite the tweet focussing on the current president and said: “Donald *Convicted Felon* Trump”:

MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski offered up a spin on a Republican insult and said the tweet was “Obama Derangement Syndrome”:

Rasmus Jarlov, a retired conservative MP from Denmark, responded: “This is the level our American sister party has fallen to. They are an embarrassment to conservatives all over the world”:

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, branded the tweet “pathetic”:

And journalist John Harwood called the Republican Party “the trash party”:

Obama addressed Trump’s constant attacks last month on an episode of the All the Smoke podcast, in which he said: “I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head.

“First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or what my predecessor did. They’re gone. I’ve got work to do.

“If you’re doing the job right, every day you’ve got five, 10 things that are real hard and you have to be constantly focused … It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they are supposed to do.”

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