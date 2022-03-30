Tom Parker's last Instagram post was a heartbreaking tribute to his fellow bandmates in The Wanted.

Parker, who died aged 33 from brain cancer on Wednesday, captioned his post: "Dream Team ❤️."

The touching picture, which was published two days ago, shows Tom onstage with Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes.

They're all on a platform, with Tom sitting in the centre seat on a throne wearing dark shades and a cream coloured jacket.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” his bandmate George commented.

A fan overcome with emotion wrote: "Rip Tom, what a beautiful human. I am heartbroken. 💔"

"Rest in power and peace Tom❤️," wrote DJ and producer, Hannah Wants.

Parker's wife, Kelsey, announced on Instagram that Parker passed away earlier in the day surrounded by his family.



"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world, and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she captioned the post.

The post was followed by two images: one of him solely and another with Kelsey and their two young children, Aurelia and Bodhi.

The star was diagnosed with an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma in 2020 and was only given 18 months to live.

But he beat the odds and even joined his bandmates for their UK reunion tour by making a surprise appearance at the Bournemouth concert.

Parker was a founding member of the British-Irish boyband, The Wanted. The group had hit songs such as including Glad You Came and Chasing the Sun.

Last week, Parker had also announced that he wrote a book about his journey living with cancer.

"This is not a book about dying: it's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what," he wrote.

