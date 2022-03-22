The Wanted's Tom Parker has written a tell-all book about his journey living with brain cancer - but insist it's 'not about dying, it's about living'.

The 33-year-old revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2020, and has written the book to help others with 'finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt with, and living your best life no matter what'.

In a teaser clip, the singer showed off photos from his early band days, right through to behind-the-scenes life with his family today.

