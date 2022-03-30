Thomas (Tom) Parker, member of the pop band The Wanted, has died at the age of 33 from brain cancer.

The singer revealed he had been diagnosed with an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma in 2020. For the past two years, Parker documented his journey on social media.

Earlier in the week, Parker announced he had written an autobiography about his life and experience with a brain tumor called Hope. "This is not a book about dying: it’s a book about living. It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt, and living your best life no matter what," Parker wrote in a post.

The book is expected to drop July 21st.

On Wednesday, Parker's wife, Kelsey, announced in an Instagram post that Parker had died earlier in the day.

Fans sent outpourings of love to Parker's family and tributes via social media.





Parker is survived by his wife and three children.

More follows...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.