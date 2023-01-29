10 of the most moving tributes to Tom Verlaine: "I've lost a hero"

Legendary guitarist Tom Verlaine has died at the age of 73, leaving an impressive legacy and countless bereft fans and admirers.

The musician rose to fame as the co-founder of punk band Television, who made a name for themselves in the 1970s New York punk scene, working the circuit alongside the likes of the Ramones and Patti Smith.

In fact, it was Smith’s daughter Jesse who announced Verlaine’s death on Saturday, saying he had passed away surrounded by close friends after a “brief illness”.

And although Television didn’t achieve the same commercial success of some of their peers, the guitarist’s inventive style and the band’s groundbreaking debut album Marquee Moon have been profoundly influential on a number of household names.

“‘Marquee Moon’ has become something of a holy grail of independent rock in the years since,” Billboard magazine wrote in 2003. “It has been a clear influence on such artists as Pavement, Sonic Youth, the Strokes and Jeff Buckley,”

Verlaine was born Tom Miller — later taking the last name of the 19th-century French poet Paul-Marie Verlaine.

He met Television co-founder Richard Hell, born Richard Meyers, at a Delaware prep school. They were tall, skinny, sardonic kids who dropped out and made their way to the East Village, where they worked in bookstores and wrote poetry together.

Speaking of their shared vision for their band, Hell wrote in his autobiography, 'I Dreamed I Was a Very Clean Tramp": “We wanted to strip everything down further, away from the showbiz theatricality of the glitter bands, and away from blues-iness and boogie. We wanted to be stark and hard and torn up, the way the world was.”

However, increasing tension between Verlaine and fellow guitarist Richard Lloyd led Television to disband after its second album 'Adventure'. The group reunited for a self-titled 1992 album for Capitol Records and delighted fans with sporadic live appearances over the following years.

Verlaine released eight solo albums, his most commercially successful being his 1981 sophomore solo album 'Dreamtime,' which peaked at No. 177 on the Billboard album chart.

“He was noted for his angular lyricism and pointed lyrical asides, a sly wit, and an ability to shake each string to its truest emotion,” his publicist said in a statement. “His vision and his imagination will be missed.”

