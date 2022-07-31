The legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk made a surprise appearance at a gig in East London on Saturday night and got on stage to sing two songs with a band who perform tracks from his videogames.
54-year-old Hawk was due to host an 'evening with' event at the London Palladium which was unfortunately cancelled. Prior to the cancellation, a band called The 900, in honour of the trick that Hawk had made famous had booked a pre-show gig at the Signature Brew bar in Haggerston.
With Hawk unable to do his own show at the Palladium he instead got in touch with the band and asked if he could make an appearance as he was going to be in London anyway, which was a no-brainer.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Footage has since gone viral of Hawk singing along to the Goldfinger track 'Superman' arguably the song that is most associated with the Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games.
\u201cSo I went to see a Tony Hawk cover band in a small bar in East London and @tonyhawk showed up and sang some songs. WHAT THE ACTUAL HELL. @SignatureBrewE8\u201d— Isabel Davies (@Isabel Davies) 1659215542
Hawk himself posted footage of him and the band performing a cover of 'Bloodstains' by Agent Orange.
\u201cMy / our rendition of Agent Orange\u2019s Bloodstains from last night\u2019s show at @SignatureBrewE8. This was one of the first punk songs I heard as a kid and it was a catalyst for shaping the soundtracks to THPS games. Thanks to @The900Banduk for summoning me to the stage! \u27a1\ufe0f\u2b07\ufe0f\u2b55\ufe0f\u201d— Tony Hawk (@Tony Hawk) 1659280655
Speaking to MyLondon, Paul Smith, who organised the event said: "Two songs into the second set, the band introduced Tony, and the place went wild before he performed the quintessential THPS song, Superman by Goldfinger. It was something special."
Smith added that they had to keep Hawk's cameo a secret otherwise it would have been "chaos" and that they couldn't even tell the venue that he was gonna be there, something which the band admitted on Twitter.
\u201cNot gonna lie, when we booked a @tonyhawk soundtrack cover band, we didn\u2019t expect actual Tony Hawk to show up in London and cover @goldfingermusic with them. Sorry, what just happened??\u201d— Signature Brew (@Signature Brew) 1659222842
If only iconic sporting legends could turn up at every gig...
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.