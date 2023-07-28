Did a Travis Scott fan sell his house for a concert ticket?

A Travis Scott superfan fooled the internet by convincing people he'd sold his house to attend the rapper's concert in Egypt.

It all started when TikTok user @thatlookslikecj shared a clip standing next to a house and a 'sold' sign. "I actually did it," he wrote alongside the footage that racked up 5.1 million views.

The comments were flooded with fellow fans, with one writing, "I lowkey might have to sell my kidney for this."

Another added, "excellent economic decisions," while a third chimed in: "This deserves more fame."

"If you’re that desperate to sell your own home for Travis Scott you deserve whatever comes to you," one person chimed in.

Despite social media believing the move, it turned out the story was completely made up and the TikToker is known for his editing.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





@thatlookslikecj SOLD FOR UTOPIA #utopia #travisscott #soldmyhouse





Yet another lesson in don't believe everything you see on the internet.

The rapper was set to perform in Cairo on Friday (28 July), but the event was cancelled two days before.

Live Nation, the promoters for the gig, said in a statement: "We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled.

"Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired."

They reassured fans that they would be refunded for their tickets and apologised for the "inconvenience."

They continued: "We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.