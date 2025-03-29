Who is Natalie Buffett? Craig Conover's rumoured new girlfriend

According to reports ,Craig Conover is dating Natalie Buffett following his split from Paige DeSorbo.

Conover, 36, is the star of Southern Charm and his breakup from Summer House star and Giggly Squad podcast host DeSorbo came last year.

The pair were together for three years. Now, Conover has teased his new relationship in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“When I date, I tend to date only one person at a time. I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways, and everything happens for a reason,” he said.

While it's yet to be confirmed by Conover, the pair are reportedly an item. According to reports in Deux Moi, Buffett was also in the audience for the filming of Conover’s interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Who is Natalie Buffett?

Buffett is a 27-year-old Texas native with 83,000 followers on Instagram. She works for home fitness company OxeFit as director of content creation. Buffett is also a yoga instructor.

According to LinkedIn, Buffett studied at Southern Methodist University and earned a civil engineering degree in 2019.









Buffett was previously in a high-profile relationship with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The pair dated for two years before they broke things off in 2022.

She also dated former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty until breaking up in 2024.

What has Conover said about his breakup with Paige DeSorbo

Speaking during the Southern Charm season 10 reunion, he said: “She called me and broke up with me after Thanksgiving when Austen and I were about to do a live show.”

He also said: “This isn't like a, we broke up and it was over and I moved on with my life. We had been planning our life together for three years and she fantasized about the family and stuff. And so yes, I had been in a weird place throughout December for which we continued to talk throughout December.”

